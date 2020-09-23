Sign up
Photo 1349
Dikkop giving me the stare
as they don't seem to like being disturbed, even though I am behind our fence.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4058
photos
261
followers
194
following
369% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
22nd August 2020 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dikkop-olive-grove-flowers
PhylM-S
ace
Such cool birds.
September 23rd, 2020
