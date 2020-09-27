Sign up
Photo 1353
The finished product
even has some flowers at the entrance. Hard to believe that it only takes a few days for that little beak to weave this.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
14th August 2020 12:41pm
Tags
weaver-nest
