Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1359
My painted lady
Minky with a dab of paint straight out of photoshop. She is lying on the tiles around the pool area after having a drink.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4088
photos
259
followers
199
following
372% complete
View this month »
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
Latest from all albums
1357
1359
1358
1367
1360
1368
1359
1361
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
23rd September 2020 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minky-painted
Pigeons Farm
ace
This is a gorgeous painted effect :)
October 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close