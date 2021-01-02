Sign up
Photo 1450
Blue Crane preening session
Our national bird pampering itself.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
4361
photos
264
followers
213
following
397% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue-crane-preening
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a great series of shots.
January 2nd, 2021
Kat
Great shots
January 2nd, 2021
Rob Z
ace
What a wonderful series of images! :)
January 2nd, 2021
