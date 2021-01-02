Previous
Blue Crane preening session by ludwigsdiana
Blue Crane preening session

Our national bird pampering itself.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a great series of shots.
January 2nd, 2021  
Kat
Great shots
January 2nd, 2021  
Rob Z ace
What a wonderful series of images! :)
January 2nd, 2021  
