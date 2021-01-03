Sign up
Photo 1451
Emu
This album will be dedicated to the animals we saw in December on the different game drives and walks with my daughter Katja.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
4363
photos
267
followers
213
following
397% complete
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
24th December 2020 10:04am
Tags
emu-giraffe-house
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, super sharp close up. So much details, fav.
January 3rd, 2021
Elizabeth
ace
Fantastic close-up! The feathers and patterns are amazing!
January 3rd, 2021
