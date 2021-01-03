Previous
Emu by ludwigsdiana
Emu

This album will be dedicated to the animals we saw in December on the different game drives and walks with my daughter Katja.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Esther Rosenberg
Wow, super sharp close up. So much details, fav.
January 3rd, 2021  
Elizabeth
Fantastic close-up! The feathers and patterns are amazing!
January 3rd, 2021  
