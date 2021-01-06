Drakenstein Lion Park

founded by a Mr. Ferucci in 1998. It was to provide lions in distress with a sanctuary where they could live in safety, free from abuse and persecution, and be treated with compassion and the respect they deserved. As it was the last day of Katja's holiday, she wanted to go and see it. These lions have all been rescued from zoos, caged and chained on balconies as pets or beaten and maltreated in a circus. they came from all over the world. It was so sad to read what humans were doing to these animals.