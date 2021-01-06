Previous
Next
Drakenstein Lion Park by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1454

Drakenstein Lion Park

founded by a Mr. Ferucci in 1998. It was to provide lions in distress with a sanctuary where they could live in safety, free from abuse and persecution, and be treated with compassion and the respect they deserved. As it was the last day of Katja's holiday, she wanted to go and see it. These lions have all been rescued from zoos, caged and chained on balconies as pets or beaten and maltreated in a circus. they came from all over the world. It was so sad to read what humans were doing to these animals.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
398% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sylvia ace
Gorgeous fella, amazing clarity and colour tones.
January 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise