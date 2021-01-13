Previous
Spotted Eagle Owl by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1461

Spotted Eagle Owl

was well hidden in a tall tree where I spotted him. I took about ten shots, they all had leaves blowing over hiss face. This was the only clear shot.
13th January 2021

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana


Milanie
spotted him nicely in the tree - they're such neat birds
January 13th, 2021  
