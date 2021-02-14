Sign up
Photo 1493
Simonstown yacht harbour
with Katja and a souvenir stand on the right. The African animal heads are all bead work.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
4490
photos
278
followers
226
following
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
6th February 2021 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
on-the-way-to-boulders
Milanie
ace
It's so hard to believe these beautiful colors when I look out the window here - Bet that beading is stunning. What an awesome scene
February 14th, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
What amazing beadwork. Such creativity. Beautiful scene all round
February 14th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
A captivating scene with so much interest.
February 14th, 2021
