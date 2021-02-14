Previous
Simonstown yacht harbour by ludwigsdiana
Simonstown yacht harbour

with Katja and a souvenir stand on the right. The African animal heads are all bead work.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Milanie
It's so hard to believe these beautiful colors when I look out the window here - Bet that beading is stunning. What an awesome scene
February 14th, 2021  
Sally Ings
What amazing beadwork. Such creativity. Beautiful scene all round
February 14th, 2021  
LManning (Laura)
A captivating scene with so much interest.
February 14th, 2021  
