Barely fitting in the nest by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1497

Barely fitting in the nest

I was surprised to see that some made kind of tunnels and others just had a hole to sit on. They filled it with feathers and dried out kelp and seaweed.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Elizabeth ace
Well spotted! So this is how a penguin nests, in the sand. So interesting.
February 18th, 2021  
narayani
They look so vulnerable!
February 18th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Love this. I never had any idea about how a penguin nests.
February 18th, 2021  
