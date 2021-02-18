Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1497
Barely fitting in the nest
I was surprised to see that some made kind of tunnels and others just had a hole to sit on. They filled it with feathers and dried out kelp and seaweed.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4502
photos
280
followers
226
following
410% complete
View this month »
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
Latest from all albums
1497
1504
1498
1496
1505
1499
1497
1506
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
6th February 2021 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
african-penguin
Elizabeth
ace
Well spotted! So this is how a penguin nests, in the sand. So interesting.
February 18th, 2021
narayani
They look so vulnerable!
February 18th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Love this. I never had any idea about how a penguin nests.
February 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close