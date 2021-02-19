Sign up
Photo 1498
Just a round hole
seemed good enough for this penguin who kept turning her egg around.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4505
photos
280
followers
226
following
410% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
6th February 2021 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boulders-penduin-egg
