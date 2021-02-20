Previous
Next
Some of the youngsters by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1499

Some of the youngsters

still in the moult.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
410% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sylvia ace
Are they every cute, are they as noisy as their parents. Great shot.
February 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise