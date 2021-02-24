Previous
Across the bay by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1503

Across the bay

built all the way up the hill, are the homes and flats where most of the fishermen and their families live. Hout Bay is a major harbour for fishing trawlers and companies.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Kathy A ace
Great photo, nice colours
February 24th, 2021  
moni kozi
So colorful!
February 24th, 2021  
Kat
Great shot, love all the colours.
February 24th, 2021  
