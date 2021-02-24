Sign up
Photo 1503
Across the bay
built all the way up the hill, are the homes and flats where most of the fishermen and their families live. Hout Bay is a major harbour for fishing trawlers and companies.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
boats-homes-hout-bay
Kathy A
ace
Great photo, nice colours
February 24th, 2021
moni kozi
So colorful!
February 24th, 2021
Kat
Great shot, love all the colours.
February 24th, 2021
