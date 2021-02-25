Sign up
Photo 1504
The beach in Hout Bay
as seen from the boat. We were surprised to see so few people on the beach. One thing for sure, I could never swim there as the water is about 12 degrees!
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
hout-bay-beach-empty
Elizabeth
ace
Lovely beach! I remember the water is quite cold there.
February 25th, 2021
