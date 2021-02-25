Previous
The beach in Hout Bay by ludwigsdiana
The beach in Hout Bay

as seen from the boat. We were surprised to see so few people on the beach. One thing for sure, I could never swim there as the water is about 12 degrees!
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Elizabeth ace
Lovely beach! I remember the water is quite cold there.
February 25th, 2021  
