Previous
Next
Photo 1506
Fun on the water
in Hout Bay.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4529
photos
282
followers
226
following
412% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
20th February 2021 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kayaking-hout-bay
Doris J
Looks like such a nice day and place to be on the water.
February 27th, 2021
Babs
ace
So colourful.
February 27th, 2021
