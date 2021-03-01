Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1508
The Springbuck did not mind the smoke
and were still out and about. Everything was bathed in a golden glow.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4535
photos
282
followers
226
following
413% complete
View this month »
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
Latest from all albums
1508
1515
1509
1507
1516
1508
1517
1510
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
26th February 2021 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fires-smoke-springbuck-golden
narayani
Such beautiful animals
March 1st, 2021
moni kozi
Boy, do these look so elegant and delicate. The lines of the legs and the black lines on the torso look like brush strokes. Excellent effect.
March 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close