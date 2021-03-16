Previous
A new addition to my garden by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1523

A new addition to my garden

are these white Bougainvillea.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
PhylM-S ace
I recognized it as Bougainvillea but I’ve never seen white! We had several varieties that my mom grew and true story, one started to lift the roof! This is a beautiful capture. You’ve really captured the delicate petals so nicely. Wow.
March 16th, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
Love the hint of pink. Definitely bougainvillea
March 16th, 2021  
moni kozi
This is so beautiful. I've only recently learned about this plant, in it's pink version. Now it's white. Very beautiful
March 16th, 2021  
CC Folk ace
So lovely! I haven't see it in white before.
March 16th, 2021  
sheri
Love the tinge of pink at the edges.
March 16th, 2021  
