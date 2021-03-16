Sign up
Photo 1523
A new addition to my garden
are these white Bougainvillea.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
7th March 2021 9:31am
Tags
new-and-thriving-bougainvillea
PhylM-S
ace
I recognized it as Bougainvillea but I’ve never seen white! We had several varieties that my mom grew and true story, one started to lift the roof! This is a beautiful capture. You’ve really captured the delicate petals so nicely. Wow.
March 16th, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
Love the hint of pink. Definitely bougainvillea
March 16th, 2021
moni kozi
This is so beautiful. I've only recently learned about this plant, in it's pink version. Now it's white. Very beautiful
March 16th, 2021
CC Folk
ace
So lovely! I haven't see it in white before.
March 16th, 2021
sheri
Love the tinge of pink at the edges.
March 16th, 2021
