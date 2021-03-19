Sign up
Photo 1526
Sunset in Blouberg
I spent the night here with Katja as she wanted to be on the ocean for a change. She will be doing her home office here for the next week. I will go back home today, just a 35minute drive and fetch her next Thursday.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Latest from all albums
1526
1533
1525
1527
1534
1526
1528
1535
cloudy-foggy-blouberg
Chris Cook
ace
Gorgeous sunset
March 19th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
March 19th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Looking west I must believe! Katja is lucky having this view!
March 19th, 2021
Paula C
ace
Wow that's gorgeous
March 19th, 2021
Babs
ace
What a lovely place to spend the night. I am sure Katja will have a great time here for a week.
March 19th, 2021
Asli
ace
Lovely place beautiful shot!
March 19th, 2021
PhylM-S
ace
Beautiful sky
March 19th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
you just don't get much better than this
March 19th, 2021
