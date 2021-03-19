Previous
Sunset in Blouberg by ludwigsdiana
Sunset in Blouberg

I spent the night here with Katja as she wanted to be on the ocean for a change. She will be doing her home office here for the next week. I will go back home today, just a 35minute drive and fetch her next Thursday.
Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Chris Cook ace
Gorgeous sunset
March 19th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful!
March 19th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Looking west I must believe! Katja is lucky having this view!
March 19th, 2021  
Paula C ace
Wow that's gorgeous
March 19th, 2021  
Babs ace
What a lovely place to spend the night. I am sure Katja will have a great time here for a week.
March 19th, 2021  
Asli ace
Lovely place beautiful shot!
March 19th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
Beautiful sky
March 19th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
you just don't get much better than this
March 19th, 2021  
