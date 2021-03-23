Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1530
Robin chat
They are such skittish birds and always hop away when they see me. Katja started to put out a little piece of cheese every day, that way I managed to get a shot.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
8
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4601
photos
285
followers
228
following
419% complete
View this month »
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
Latest from all albums
1528
1537
1529
1531
1538
1530
1532
1539
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
26th January 2021 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
beautiful detail on those shimmery feathers
March 23rd, 2021
PhylM-S
ace
Your focus the detail, wow! Great capture!
March 23rd, 2021
m.taylor
ace
Just perfect! Fabulous detail and the bird is perfectly posed.
March 23rd, 2021
Kat
Beautiful bird, amazing clarity!
March 23rd, 2021
Denis
A beautiful bird and lovely clarity. A great capture.
March 23rd, 2021
Paula C
ace
Amazing clarity!
March 23rd, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
So different from our North American robins. Great shot
March 23rd, 2021
Carole G
ace
Beautiful bird
March 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close