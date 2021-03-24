Previous
Next
My faffed bouquet by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1531

My faffed bouquet

which I still have on the dining table. They are two weeks old now.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
419% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Love the subtlety of the processing! Gorgeous pov!
March 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise