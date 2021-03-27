Previous
Langebaan Lagoon by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1534

Langebaan Lagoon

on the way to Paternoster for lunch. We picked Katja up in Blouberg and thought we would show her how beautiful the West coast is. She had never been on that side before. this is in the nature reserve.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
