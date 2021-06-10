Previous
Next
Camelia -Edit (3) copy by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1609

Camelia -Edit (3) copy

Apologies for not being able to comment, we are back to loadshedding, 3x daily for two and a half hours each time!
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
440% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise