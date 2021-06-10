Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1609
Camelia -Edit (3) copy
Apologies for not being able to comment, we are back to loadshedding, 3x daily for two and a half hours each time!
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4838
photos
286
followers
231
following
440% complete
View this month »
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
Latest from all albums
1607
1616
1610
1608
1617
1611
1609
1618
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th June 2021 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
difficult-times-ahead
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close