Photo 1611
A farm in Africa
I could not resist this as we drove past on our game drive earlier in March. This was still taken with the Tamron 18-400.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
13th March 2021 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zebra-and-co-roaming-freely
