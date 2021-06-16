Sign up
Photo 1615
Such hardy mums
I took these out of the bouquet as I loved the colour.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4856
photos
286
followers
231
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
4th June 2021 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thinking-of-my-mum-today-she-would-have-been-97-today
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful still life setup. Love the golden color.
June 16th, 2021
