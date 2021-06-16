Previous
Next
Such hardy mums by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1615

Such hardy mums

I took these out of the bouquet as I loved the colour.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
442% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful still life setup. Love the golden color.
June 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise