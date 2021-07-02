Sign up
Photo 1631
Giraffe
I love these animals and had to get a few close up head shots. Some really have neat expressions.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4904
photos
287
followers
233
following
Tags
villeira-game-drive
moni kozi
ace
How did you get so high up to shoot at the head level? :)
Awesome shot
July 2nd, 2021
Taffy
ace
Great closeup. I love his sleepy-look from his half-closed eye. His expression is delightful.
July 2nd, 2021
Awesome shot