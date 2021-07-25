Previous
Zebra at Villeira by ludwigsdiana
Zebra at Villeira

although they have two pretty large herds, one herd seemed to be hiding somewhere on the estate. Such gorgeous animals.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
moni kozi ace
So, that is why they have stripes. :)
July 25th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
They are almost blending in here
July 25th, 2021  
