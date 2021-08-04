Sign up
Photo 1664
Pincushion
so easy to see where it gets the name from. They are growing on the property between us and our neighbours. Fortunately they start blooming in autumn and well into Spring.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Views
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th July 2021 11:45am
Privacy
Public
Tags
so-many-blooms-on-one-bush
