Photo 1693
Road trip through the Canola fields.
I stayed on the National road, all shots were taken on a stretch of about 25 kms (15 miles) The whole stretch was obviously fenced in and the few gates that were there closed. I just took too many shots.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5123
photos
289
followers
230
following
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th August 2021 11:47am
Tags
never-been-there-this-time-of-the-year
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful!
September 2nd, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
Gorgeous
September 2nd, 2021
Gosia
ace
I am not blaming you, I would take shot after shot, it is like internal pressure.
September 2nd, 2021
