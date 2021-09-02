Previous
Road trip through the Canola fields. by ludwigsdiana
Road trip through the Canola fields.

I stayed on the National road, all shots were taken on a stretch of about 25 kms (15 miles) The whole stretch was obviously fenced in and the few gates that were there closed. I just took too many shots.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful!
September 2nd, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
Gorgeous
September 2nd, 2021  
Gosia ace
I am not blaming you, I would take shot after shot, it is like internal pressure.
September 2nd, 2021  
