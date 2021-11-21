Sign up
Photo 1773
So delicate
I love these blooms but unfortunately cannot grow them, the wrong soil and no more space.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5443
photos
293
followers
238
following
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Fav's
3
3
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
14th September 2021 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
neighbours-wisteria
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot of the blossoms. Love the frame. Is this wisteria?
November 21st, 2021
