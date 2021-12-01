Previous
Next
Goats by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1783

Goats

Although the shots are not particularly good as I shot them through a fence, I like the effect. There was a herd of goats on a patch of fenced in land, they just looked so cute.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
488% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
I also like the effect of the fence
December 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise