Photo 1783
Goats
Although the shots are not particularly good as I shot them through a fence, I like the effect. There was a herd of goats on a patch of fenced in land, they just looked so cute.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
5484
photos
291
followers
243
following
488% complete
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1791
1784
123
1782
1785
1792
1783
124
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
3rd November 2021 2:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
goats-fenced-in
moni kozi
ace
I also like the effect of the fence
December 1st, 2021
