Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1851
A typical dirt road
leading to a new restaurant on the slopes of the Helderberg. The vines on the left are all newly planted.
I love the low lying clouds over the mountains across the False Bay.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5757
photos
302
followers
249
following
507% complete
View this month »
1844
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
Latest from all albums
193
1849
1850
1859
194
1852
1851
1860
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
26th January 2022 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink-valley-dusty-roads
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close