Church in the vineyards by ludwigsdiana
Church in the vineyards

near Tulbagh. I should imagine it is there for weddings. There is a large and very popular wine estate and restaurant just down the hill. Most people seem to want to get married on a wine estate which is big business here.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
winghong_ho
Great capture of this beautiful place. Good composition.
February 8th, 2022  
Annie D ace
oooh lovley - vineyards are so pretty
February 8th, 2022  
Brigette ace
Lovely vista
February 8th, 2022  
