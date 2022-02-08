Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1852
Church in the vineyards
near Tulbagh. I should imagine it is there for weddings. There is a large and very popular wine estate and restaurant just down the hill. Most people seem to want to get married on a wine estate which is big business here.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5761
photos
302
followers
249
following
507% complete
View this month »
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
Latest from all albums
1859
1852
1853
195
1851
1860
1852
1861
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th January 2022 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waiting-lists-for-years-very-pricey-too
winghong_ho
Great capture of this beautiful place. Good composition.
February 8th, 2022
Annie D
ace
oooh lovley - vineyards are so pretty
February 8th, 2022
Brigette
ace
Lovely vista
February 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close