Still a little wobbly by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1925

Still a little wobbly

although it walks around regularly. I think this is the little runaway as I did not see it with the parents for a few days. I wonder if if found anything to eat during that time.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Diana

Rob Z ace
He does look a little scruffy.... I love the expressions you've caught on both of their faces - parental disapproval and offspring uncertainty... :)
April 22nd, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love an survival story
April 22nd, 2022  
