Previous
Next
Strange behaviour by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1930

Strange behaviour

of the little chick. Dad was not amused at all. See what it did tomorrow ;-)
Pity I did not get Mom in focus too, but it was all about Dad.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
528% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Jr. looks guilty about something. Guess we'll find out tomorrow.
April 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise