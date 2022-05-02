Previous
Next
So exhausted after the long outing by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1935

So exhausted after the long outing

It must have been able to find some food as it has almost doubled in size during the week it was awol.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
530% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Maybe he got lost and it took him a week to find his way home again.
May 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise