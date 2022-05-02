Sign up
Photo 1935
So exhausted after the long outing
It must have been able to find some food as it has almost doubled in size during the week it was awol.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6093
photos
305
followers
242
following
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
277
278
1936
1934
1942
1937
1935
1943
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th April 2022 9:45am
Tags
worried
,
little-rascal-had-me
Babs
ace
Maybe he got lost and it took him a week to find his way home again.
May 2nd, 2022
