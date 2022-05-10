Previous
Dad was not amused by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1943

Dad was not amused

after the chick ran to him and disturbed his sleep. The parents are used to me as they live right behind our fence. The chick is still not sure what I am doing, I suppose the shutter is annoying him.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
winghong_ho
The chick has grown up with its size about the same to his dad. Great shot.
May 10th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Hahaaaa.... what a funny capture
May 10th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh these two!
May 10th, 2022  
Wylie ace
such funny birds, great shot of the face off.
May 10th, 2022  
