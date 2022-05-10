Sign up
Photo 1943
Dad was not amused
after the chick ran to him and disturbed his sleep. The parents are used to me as they live right behind our fence. The chick is still not sure what I am doing, I suppose the shutter is annoying him.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
8th May 2022 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dikkops
winghong_ho
The chick has grown up with its size about the same to his dad. Great shot.
May 10th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Hahaaaa.... what a funny capture
May 10th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh these two!
May 10th, 2022
Wylie
ace
such funny birds, great shot of the face off.
May 10th, 2022
