Photo 1951
Dad watching me
but also knowing that I would not come too close. Another way that I recognize this particular dad, is the big lump on his left knee. He has been living behind our fence for at least 6 years now.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th May 2022 10:52am
Tags
dikkops-olive-grove
