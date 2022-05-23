Previous
Is that cat coming with her? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1956

Is that cat coming with her?

Oh they quickly jumped up when they saw Minky outside with me. She is normally scared of them and does not go near them. Dad was getting ready to run away! I took her inside and they settled down again.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Diana

