Junior stretching his wing by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1961

Junior stretching his wing

I did not flip this, he really stood watching me and stretched the other side too.

I have not seen this little family for quite a few days now. I walked to the other end of the olive grove where there are about 20 other dikkops, not sign of them either.

I will just finish this album with the last shots taken on the 24th.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Diana

narayani
Hope they are ok!
May 28th, 2022  
winghong_ho
A nice pose in the photo.
May 28th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Great pose!
May 28th, 2022  
