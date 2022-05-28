Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1961
Junior stretching his wing
I did not flip this, he really stood watching me and stretched the other side too.
I have not seen this little family for quite a few days now. I walked to the other end of the olive grove where there are about 20 other dikkops, not sign of them either.
I will just finish this album with the last shots taken on the 24th.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6197
photos
301
followers
241
following
537% complete
View this month »
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
Latest from all albums
303
304
1962
1960
1968
1963
1961
1969
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
missing-them
narayani
Hope they are ok!
May 28th, 2022
winghong_ho
A nice pose in the photo.
May 28th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great pose!
May 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close