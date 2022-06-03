Previous
I always stop to see these by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1967

I always stop to see these

Brahman cattle on the fields. They have a greater ability to withstand heat than European cattle. They have more sweat glands, also an oily skin, thought to help pest control along with a smooth coat.

They originated in the USA i the early 1800's, some bloodlines are naturally polled, which means without horns.
Diana

John Falconer ace
Thanks. I never thought about the word “poll” before!! Great shot too. Ok!
In the Northern tropical areas of Australia we grow mixed breed Brahman cattle as well. A lot of them.
June 3rd, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@johnfalconer fun fact - goats can't be bred as natural polls as in goats the dominant poll gene is linked to a recessive hermaphrodite gene. so if you breed a poll to poll, you get a hermaphrodite kid.
hows that for bizarre? (I bred dairy goats for many years from the mid 80's)
June 3rd, 2022  
