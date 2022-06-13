Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1977
At the entrance to Waterford
one is confronted with this wonderful stonework and arches.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6261
photos
301
followers
244
following
541% complete
waterford-wine-estate
moni kozi
ace
Oh, those arches are splendid. All that stone!!!
June 13th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful capture of this fabulous entrance.
June 13th, 2022
