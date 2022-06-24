Previous
He never caught a anything by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1988

He never caught a anything

as long as I was there. He had to keep putting new bait on though. Strand is very popular with fishermen, especially during some seasons.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Diana

Chris ace
Beautiful shot.
June 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
No dinner tonight then
June 24th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice capture
June 24th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 24th, 2022  
