Photo 1988
He never caught a anything
as long as I was there. He had to keep putting new bait on though. Strand is very popular with fishermen, especially during some seasons.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6304
photos
301
followers
244
following
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Special to me
Privacy
Public
Tags
strand-surfer
Chris
ace
Beautiful shot.
June 24th, 2022
Babs
ace
No dinner tonight then
June 24th, 2022
amyK
ace
Nice capture
June 24th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 24th, 2022
