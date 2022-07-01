Sign up
Photo 1995
Drakenstein Lion Park
will feature in this album this month. The background drop is the Drakenstein mountain range.
It is a sanctuary for abused and rescued lions, mostly from circuses all over Europe. Some have been chained and maimed until they found a peaceful life here.
I visit regularly and support the program. For those interested to find out more, I will post a link.
https://showme.co.za/tourism/drakenstein-lion-park-between-paarl-stellenbosch/
https://lionrescue.org.za/about-us-2/
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6332
photos
301
followers
243
following
546% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
peace-at-last
Carole G
ace
Horrible to hear about these beautiful cats having to be rescued from such appalling conditions.Great to see them living peacefully here though
July 1st, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot of this majestic animal
July 1st, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful animal.. So great they can have a peaceful life here.
July 1st, 2022
Babs
ace
Thanks for the link. He looks very regal in a safe place.
July 1st, 2022
