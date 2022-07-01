Previous
Drakenstein Lion Park by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1995

Drakenstein Lion Park

will feature in this album this month. The background drop is the Drakenstein mountain range.

It is a sanctuary for abused and rescued lions, mostly from circuses all over Europe. Some have been chained and maimed until they found a peaceful life here.

I visit regularly and support the program. For those interested to find out more, I will post a link.
https://showme.co.za/tourism/drakenstein-lion-park-between-paarl-stellenbosch/

https://lionrescue.org.za/about-us-2/
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Carole G ace
Horrible to hear about these beautiful cats having to be rescued from such appalling conditions.Great to see them living peacefully here though
July 1st, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot of this majestic animal
July 1st, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful animal.. So great they can have a peaceful life here.
July 1st, 2022  
Babs ace
Thanks for the link. He looks very regal in a safe place.
July 1st, 2022  
