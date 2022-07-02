Sign up
Photo 1996
Kala watching me
as I was clicking away. So difficult to avoid two rows of fence! It was a hot day and I was lucky that she came close to have a drink.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
lion-park
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous close-up ! Kala is certainly keeping her eyes on you ! fav
July 2nd, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Very clever to dodge two fences! He has his eyes on you!
July 2nd, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 2nd, 2022
