Photo 2018
Ringo enjoying the sunshine
on a lovely day with a chilly wind blowing.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6424
photos
304
followers
242
following
552% complete
View this month »
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Latest from all albums
360
2016
2019
361
2017
2025
2018
2026
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lion-park
Babs
ace
He looks very relaxed since he left the Beatles doesn't he, ha ha.
July 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
@onewing
You are so funny Babs, I love your sense of humour :-)
July 24th, 2022
winghong_ho
Very good looking at this pov.
July 24th, 2022
