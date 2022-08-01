Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2026
The view from Vergenoegd
which is one of my favourite wine estates just down the road from us. On the left is the Helderberg and behind are the Hottentots Holland mountains.
It has been bought by a German investor and has been totally renovated. Not only the wine tasting area, but there are two amazing restaurants now too.
In Spring we will try them, as we like to sit outside.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6457
photos
303
followers
241
following
555% complete
View this month »
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Latest from all albums
2026
369
2027
2033
2025
2028
2026
2034
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vergenoegd
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close