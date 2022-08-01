Previous
The view from Vergenoegd by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2026

The view from Vergenoegd

which is one of my favourite wine estates just down the road from us. On the left is the Helderberg and behind are the Hottentots Holland mountains.

It has been bought by a German investor and has been totally renovated. Not only the wine tasting area, but there are two amazing restaurants now too.

In Spring we will try them, as we like to sit outside.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
