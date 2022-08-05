Previous
Next
A walk on the beach by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2030

A walk on the beach

on a beautiful day. I usually drop hubby off at the golf club 3x a week, which is across the road from the beach. Depending on the weather, this is my favourite place to walk. We have had unusually warm days which made it more pleasant.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
556% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
it would be my favourite place too if we had a beach close by - great cloud in that lovely sky
August 5th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
So calming scenery ❤️👌
August 5th, 2022  
narayani
Wow! Stunning!!
August 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise