Photo 2030
A walk on the beach
on a beautiful day. I usually drop hubby off at the golf club 3x a week, which is across the road from the beach. Depending on the weather, this is my favourite place to walk. We have had unusually warm days which made it more pleasant.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
Special to me
Tags
strand-clouds
Annie D
ace
it would be my favourite place too if we had a beach close by - great cloud in that lovely sky
August 5th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
So calming scenery ❤️👌
August 5th, 2022
narayani
Wow! Stunning!!
August 5th, 2022
