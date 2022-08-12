Sign up
Photo 2037
The opposite direction
to last weeks shot, with the Kogelberg nature reserve in the background.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
strand
moni kozi
ace
Oh, this is so vast! I like the low pov.
August 12th, 2022
Babs
ace
How lovely to have a beach to yourself.
August 12th, 2022
