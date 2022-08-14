Previous
Next
Waiting to enter the harbour by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2039

Waiting to enter the harbour

with the West coast in the background.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
558% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise