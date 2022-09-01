Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2057
My first sighting of the Canola fields
in the Overberg. Although this is a major national road, there was fortunately almost no traffic. I could pull up in the middle of the road and grab a quick shot.
I did find that there were less yellow fields than last year. I wonder if the farmers plant different crops each year.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6580
photos
300
followers
199
following
563% complete
View this month »
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
Latest from all albums
2063
399
2058
400
2056
2064
2057
2065
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
a-month-of-canola
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, my, word, that is bright! Lovely shot!
September 1st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that colour!
September 1st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Holy guaccamole! Is this on planet Earth?
September 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close