Previous
Next
My first sighting of the Canola fields by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2057

My first sighting of the Canola fields

in the Overberg. Although this is a major national road, there was fortunately almost no traffic. I could pull up in the middle of the road and grab a quick shot.

I did find that there were less yellow fields than last year. I wonder if the farmers plant different crops each year.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
563% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, my, word, that is bright! Lovely shot!
September 1st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that colour!
September 1st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Holy guaccamole! Is this on planet Earth?
September 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise