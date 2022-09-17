Previous
The colour of our farm roads by ludwigsdiana
The colour of our farm roads

Had it not had a gate, I would have loved to continue around the corner and see where it ended.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
moni kozi ace
The colours of your world... simply gorgeous
September 17th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Lovely scene
September 17th, 2022  
Chris ace
Wonderful colours
September 17th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful and colorful landscape shot.
September 17th, 2022  
